Temporary restraining order served to The Zone fitness center

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — Thursday, the Champaign County State’s Attorney obtained a temporary restraining order against The Zone fitness center, requiring them to close.

The temporary restraining order from the Champaign-Urbana Public Health Department was served to the business Thursday afternoon. Officials said there were approximately a dozen people working out when the closure orders were served. They had to be escorted out. Their doors are now closed.

At this point, a judge set May 21 at 9 a.m. for further proceedings. The state’s attorney said if they try to reopen between now and then, the gym would be in contempt of court and there would be civil and criminal penalties.

This is not just happening in Champaign County. Wednesday, in Henry County, the state’s attorney’s office obtained a restraining order against a gym in the same area under the same circumstances.