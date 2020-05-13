Restaurant owner reaches out to lawmakers to help save business

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One restaurant owner considered saving his business by fully opening up against the governor’s executive order. But instead, he is taking a different approach.

Like many businesses, the owner of the Apple Dumplin’ in Urbana is struggling to survive during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rather than defying the executive order outright, he is making sure local lawmakers hear his plea to give businesses a break during this time.

Decades of commitment and hard work have been poured into running the Apple Dumplin’ restaurant. “If I don’t get customers in here and get open, it’s a scare thing after 35 years to see something fail,” said co-owner Kathie Flaningam. By banning in-house service, the state executive order has put some businesses in the red, facing a grim future.

Curbside service is not cutting it for this countryside restaurant, slashing their revenue down to a third of what it used to be. “It’s going on too long. Everybody is feeling like they are in a prison. You have all other states that are opening up except for eight that are doing what they please and making businesses fail,” said Flanigam.

Co-owner Jim Flanigam though about fully opening his restaurant, defying the executive order as it stands now, just to keep his business running. “We feel like we’ve been hung out to dry. So if we don’t get answers we have to take it upon ourselves. We can’t just lose everything because we can’t get answers.” But instead of risking violation, he took initiative by contacting his local state lawmakers to try to make them understand the struggle.

“I don’t believe the law is being applied equally. I can go down the street to the local Walmart that has 300 people in the store but I can have zero in my establishment. It doesn’t make sense.” His fear is that their business might not be able to recover if this executive order is prolonged. “I have zero answers except for the plan that came from the governor which takes us in steps. Even the highest step only have capacity of 50 percent. We can’t survive at 50 percent, absolutely no way.” For any business in Champaign County considering opening up against the governor’s order, state’s attorney Julia Rietz said criminal charges could be pressed if there is an element of recklessness or willful disregard for people’s safety during the pandemic.