Restaurant looks to “Dew Good” for area seniors

Picture courtesy of Dew Chilli Parlor: Dew Chilli Parlor employees deliver meals to those in need.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Seniors in Central Illinois are still in need of food deliveries to keep them from going out during the pandemic.

A restaurant in the capitol city is not only providing the food, but taking charge to make sure the seniors get them in their hands.

When the team at Dew Chilli Parlor in Springfield heard that seniors in their community were hungry, they came up with a solution to make sure they get exactly what they need.

The owners of the Springfield chain started a program called Dew Good “Food for Seniors.” Every Tuesday, Dew Chilli drivers deliver hot, nutritious meals to people who may not be able to get food like this otherwise. Their district manager says this effort is a way to give back to the people who have helped their business grow.

“We’ve been supported by the community for the longest time by people coming in and visiting our establishment and we felt that it would be best for us to give back to the community and support those who have supported us throughout the years,” said District Manager Brad Isaacs.

Dew Chilli doesn’t charge the seniors anything for the meals. But they need your help to continue this service and feed more people. You can donate here. The restaurant not only services Springfield, they are also reaching people in Chatham and Rochester.

If you know someone in need of their help, visit Dew Chilli’s website to find out how sign them up for a meal.