Residents quarantined inside Park Glen Apartment complex

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Health leaders are asking the community to heed the governor’s warning to stay inside. It comes after positive cases at a second senior facility in the city were announced Monday morning.

Everyone inside the Park Glen Apartment complex is quarantined for the next 14 days. But the area public health department hopes people are paying attention to how the disease is traveling so others won’t fall ill.

Neighbors in the Park Glen Senior Apartments in Taylorville are in isolation; provided with masks; and allowed to go out for doctors appointments or emergency care. This comes a week after Rolling Meadows Senior Apartments in the city was placed under quarantine last week. “Protocol basically stays the same,” said Kevin Schott, Deputy Director Christ-Mont Emergency Management Agency. “If we have another outbreak at a long-term facility, it will be the same; they will be quarantined for 14 days. We’ll do our investigation as to where it may have come from and how it is spread.”

As they try to figure out why so many cases are popping up in the city, leaders said people need to stay in their buildings to keep the cases under control. “The management is being very receptive to us and what we need,” said Schott. “They are going to be ensuring that the general areas are being cleaned daily and if the residents stay in their apartment, they are probably going to be alright.” There were 14 residents from the first facility tested positive for the virus; three later died. Emergency managers said the three people with new positive cases are symptomatic, but not hospitalized right now.