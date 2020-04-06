Properly disposing gloves & masks

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Disease control experts are sharing advice you need to know when you are using masks and gloves to run errands.

If you are wearing masks and gloves to the store, health experts with OSF said you need to know how to property dispose of them. They recommend Nitrile gloves for shopping and wear them until you get home.

When you get home, carefully remove them and immediately throw them away. Do not use them more than once. After you take them off, wash your hands right away.

While you are wearing your gloves, officials ask you to be mindful. “If you have gloves, these organisms just stay on the outside of the gloves,” said Jolene Bowen, Infection Prevention Data Analyst. “So the key thing when you are wearing gloves is to not touch your eyes or your nose or your mouth when you’re using them.” The same goes for disposable masks; throw them away when you get home. However, if you are wearing a cloth mask, those can be washed.

For further tips from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.