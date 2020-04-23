Prom and graduation changes for DPS

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Public Schools District has announced several event changes for the rest of the year.

In an address to families, Superintendent Dr. Paul Fregeau said prom has been postponed for both Eisenhower High School and MacArthur High School. Both schools will announce their rescheduled dates in July as soon as they are finalized.

Fregeau also addressed graduation. “We are considering all options to find the best way to honor our seniors and their journey through Decatur Public Schools,” he said. Plans will be announced as soon as they are finalized. In addition, the district will be providing all graduates with yard signs. Distribution information for those signs will be announced soon.

Finally, as announced earlier this week, IHSA has canceled all spring state tournaments. This includes track & field, girls soccer, boys tennis, baseball and softball.

