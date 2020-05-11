Pritzker staffer test positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO, Ill. (NEXSTAR)– COVID-19 has hit the governor’s office yet again. Governor Pritzker’s team announced a member of his senior staff tested positive late last week.

As a result of this, the governor and histeam members are now working from home.

Members of the governor’s team are in home isolation after someone who works closely with the governor tested positive for the illness.

The governor’s press team says the staffer was asymptomatic when they received a positive test result for COVID-19 late last week. They said 20 employees have come to the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago as the pandemic plays out.

Those members will now work from home until the state’s Department of Public Health deems it appropriate to come back.

The governor said his team plans to continue following strict social distancing guidelines. “We’ve been in contact all day today making sure we follow all the things we need to follow each day and getting things done. You know we’ve got to make sure that we are moving swabs to all the right locations across the state. We’ve got to make sure we build up our capability to do testing,” said Pritzker.

The governor’s team says their workspace will undergo a deep cleaning and other team members will monitor their own health for symptoms.

Another staff member tested positive back in early April.

The governor said he did not come in to close contact with that person.