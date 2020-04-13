Pritzker hopes Illinois COVID-19 numbers are leveling off

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois reported an additional 43 deaths Sunday from COVID-19 and the largest one-day increase in coronavirus infections with more than 1,600, but Gov. J.B. Pritzker said even those numbers show signs that the state might be nearing the peak of the outbreak.

In a Chicago news conference which concluded his fourth straight week of daily briefings, Pritzker noted that the increase of 1,672 cases is in part because of increased testing.

Sunday’s count was the lowest in a week. He said the numbers show that people are abiding by social distancing and other preventive measures. Illinois now has 20,852 known cases of COVID-19, and 720 people have died because of its complications.