Pritzker commends crews on quick conversion of care facility

CHICAGO, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor Pritzker held his daily press conference Friday from McCormick Place, a large alternative care facility being converted to care for COVID-19 patients.

The governor said it was impressive how crews converted part of the center in “just five days.” Healthcare providers will treat patients with mild to moderate cases that have come from other hopsitals. He said the center is meant as a way to alleviate partnering hospitals as they continue to treat patients.

Officials said there will be no emergency room in the center, nor can individuals walk through the front door and get treatment. Patients have to be treated at partnering hospitals and be directed there by their healthcare providers.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot commended crews that have worked continuously on the center. She praised Army Corp Engineers who arrived in the city a week ago and have worked around the clock to convert the center.

Lightfoot said this is only the first phase of the partial center conversion. This phase is comprised of building out 500 hospital beds. She said there will be 3,000 by the end of the month.

In addition to the update on the center, the mayor announced two Chicago hotels will be offering rooms for health care workers. She said starting Wednesday, there will be 200 rooms at London House and 200 rooms at the Godfrey Hotel. These rooms are for healthcare workers who come into contact with COVID-19 patients and need a place to stay so they don’t expose their families, said the mayor.

Lightfoot said they are continuing their search for healthcare providers to help in the city. Opportunities can be found online.

During the Friday conference, Pritzker addressed whether people in Illinois should be wearing masks. This comes as that is a question at the national level. The governor said infectious disease specialists are looking at how the virus travels.

He said experts found germs spread through droplets from sneezing and coughing.”Here is what I think based on what the experts are saying…it is a simple gesture to reduce the germs.” He continued to say having something to cover your face is a good idea out of courtesy. However, he said the best idea is to stay home.