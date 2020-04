CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One business is reassuring its customers the state considers it essential.

Prairie Gardens in Champaign closed its doors last week, only to re-open on Monday. A manager there said the store sells so many goods that are considered agricultural. They said the Department of Commerce and Economic Development gave Prairie Gardens the okay to re-open.

They are encouraging curbside or cart pick-up to minimize the number of people in the store.