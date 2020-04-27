Pool stays closed to prevent spread of COVID-19

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — One of the largest public pools in central Illinois is staying closed this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This month is usually when pools prepare to open for the summer, but one in Mattoon is keeping its gates closed this season to prevent spreading coronavirus.

Lytle Pool in Mattoon typically opens Memorial Day weekend, bringing in anywhere from 700-1,000 people on busy days. But the Mattoon Township Park District chose to keep it closed this year to keep people safe and avoid gathering in large crowds.

The park district superintendents say they made this decision out of an abundance of precaution as COVID-19 continues to infect people across the national. “Social distancing is difficult,” said Justin Grady, Mattoon Township Park District. “People have said to me that chlorine will kill the virus, and maybe it will, but it’s also spread by being near people through talking and interacting. I can’t protect anybody from that.” The pool is paid for by taxes, so the park district said they would be able to reopen in the future when it is safe to do so.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has not announced a requirement for public pools to close this year. Pool supervisors in other cities announced they will be closed until the end of the stay-at-home order through May 31. But they have not said what the process will look like to possibly reopen after that.