Pawn shop provides masks for community

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– A pawn shop in Springfield is the latest business to offer personal protective equipment to the community. Monster Pawn is giving away cloth face masks to customers who do not have one but need one to visit essential stores. The pawn shop posted about the masks on social media and quickly ran out of them. Staffers said people who still need have no reason to worry as more are on the way.

“People come in, we put their name on the list. We got the list and as we get them in, we’ve got somebody, actually hired another person, just to work on calling people and keeping track of these things every day, all day,” said pawn broker Brian Reischel.

The store said they have given out hundreds of masks already but they want to do whatever they can to help during this crisis.