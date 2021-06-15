Parkland College to offer in-person learning for fall semester

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Parkland College officials announced Tuesday the college will offer in-person instruction this coming fall.

“As part of the statewide reopening of the economy, Parkland College will once again offer a full range of in-person course options for the Fall 2021 semester,” said officials in a news release. There will still be other forms available for those who prefer virtual learning.

Masks will not be required on campus for fully vaccinated students, per state Phase 5 guidelines, according to college officials. They also stated vaccinations will not be required for attendance.

For more information regarding online learning assistance, click here.

