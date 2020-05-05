Park district to reopen several outdoor areas

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Park District officials said they are reopening several outdoor areas with restricted play rules on Wednesday.

Those areas include the disc golf course at Nelson Park and all outdoor tennis and pickleball courts. Officials said players are encouraged to practice social distancing and follow rules recommending by the United States Tennis Association, Disc Golf and Pickleball organizations.



Rules & regulations for playing tennis, disc golf and pickleball in the Decatur Park District.

Officials said open greenspace, parks and trails will continue to be accessible to the public as well. There may be limited access to public restrooms and water fountains. Residents are urged to not use park areas if they are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.

The park district will continue to monitor guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Macon County Health Department on reopening additional park areas.