Park District to celebrate 50th anniversary of Earth Day

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Park District is set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, but it is going to look different this year.

Despite the stay-at-home order, you can still show your support for a healthy planet. On Wednesday, the park district is asking everyone in Champaign County to come out of their homes at noon, stand on the porch or in the driveway and wave to the neighbors. They said this is a way to build community support by staying physically distant and demonstrate your commitment to the environment.