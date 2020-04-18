Breaking News
Pritzker to announce Illinois schools closed for the rest of the year
1  of  2
COVID-19
IDPH: 1,842 new COVID-19 cases; 62 additional deaths Live Coronavirus Tracker

Park District to celebrate 50th anniversary of Earth Day

Health
Posted: / Updated:

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Park District is set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, but it is going to look different this year.

Despite the stay-at-home order, you can still show your support for a healthy planet. On Wednesday, the park district is asking everyone in Champaign County to come out of their homes at noon, stand on the porch or in the driveway and wave to the neighbors. They said this is a way to build community support by staying physically distant and demonstrate your commitment to the environment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.