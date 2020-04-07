OSF makes staff changes during pandemic

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — OSF Healthcare officials said a decrease of inpatient services, surgeries and other areas has caused them to start changing their staff levels.

This comes as OSF provides digital health care so patients can stay home. However, officials said while they are ramping up in that area, they are also seeing a drop in revenue.

Shelli Dankoff, Media Relations Supervisor, said in a release the company wants to stabilize their “financial position and protect [their] culture” so they can continue to serve their communities and their Mission Partners. So, she said OSF is reducing salaries for top executives by at least 5 percent. Some will be taking a 10 percent reduction.

In addition, they are also making another change with their staff. She said they have been moving Mission Partners, particularly in southwest Chicago at OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center. They are also looking at changes in their other centers.

“For the past several weeks, OSF has continued to staff its facilities according to the volume of patients being cared for,” said Shelli Dankoff, Media Relations Supervisor, in a release. She continued to say OSF has been reviewing all options, including moving Mission Partners on a volunteer basis to other areas of need. “Moving forward for the short term, most non-patient-facing Mission Partners will be subject to mandatory paid time off or, in some cases, unpaid leaves of absence, during which they can apply for the enhanced unemployment benefits enacted by the government.” She also said Mission Partners will be able to keep their seniority, years of service and benefits like health insurance. They are currently looking at each job class within the affected departments.

OSF is in the process of filling pandemic health worker positions with eligible Mission Partners. Officials said the program is also open to non-clinical staff and licensed clinicians and providers.