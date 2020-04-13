OSF launches telehealth service for COVID-19 patients

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — OSF is helping a statewide launch of a new resource for COVID-19 patients.

They have set up a telehealth service to do remote patient check-ups and provide mental health support. People who have COVID-19 symptoms and need to stay at home to quarantine can call the hotline to get set up with a health worker. They will connect digitally on a daily basis for two weeks to help with recovery. They will also deliver wellness kits that include essential tools to monitor patients’ health like thermometers, blood pressure cuffs and alcohol wipes.

A person is eligible for the program if they show COVID-19 symptoms, are at high risk for contracting the virus, but does not require emergency or inpatient care, and can be digitally monitored at home. You have to call the hospital hotline to find out if you qualify. That number is (833) 673-5669.