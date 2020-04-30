Organizers & community disappointed after fireworks show canceled

ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Many people in central Illinois are feeling disappointed after a popular fireworks show was canceled.

The organizers of the Arthur Freedom Celebration said it is because of the event’s popularity they had to pull the plug.

When you think of summer, you might think of Independence Day. When you think of Independence Day, you probably think of fireworks. And for many people in central Illinois, when you think of fireworks, you think of Arthur’s Freedom Celebration.

“Here lately it’s been getting so much bigger, so you have to go early to get good parking,” said Brittany Miller. And for her, it is an all day affair. “I could show the kids the Amish people, their lifestyle, and their shops. We always go shopping down there in their local shops.” When that is done, she and her family become just a few of about 10,000 people crowding the field to watch the big show.

It has been tradition for the past 10 years. But not this year. “Arthur has been the best, so we’re definitely disappointed they’re canceling this year,” said Miller.

Organizers described the call to cancel as “bittersweet.” Not only are thousands of people losing out on an iconic summer experience, the Arthur Rotary Club, which puts on the show, is losing out on thousands of dollars toward charitable causes. “Without that of course, we’re going to have to find other ways to fund the great projects we continue to support,” said Bruce Weiman, Arthur Rotary President. “We support our schools quite heavily. We support community events and community organizations as well.” But in the end, he felt for his community event this year, the show must not go on. “I’m sure there’s a whole lot of people who are just as disappointed as we are about it being canceled, but we just feel that it’s not a safe thing to do. It’s not safe for the people of our community, and I don’t think it’s safe for the people who would be coming.”

The event was originally scheduled for June 27. The organizers said it is possible it could be rescheduled, but that will depend on how circumstances with COVID-19 develop moving forward.