Organizations provide meals for children and teens

Health

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Children in the city are able to get breakfasts and lunches through the Decatur Public Schools District as well as other area organizations.

This come as schools closed and children are learning from home. In a release, District Superintendent Dr. Paul Fregeau said they are still providing breakfasts and lunches for students throughout the week. Families can pick up meals on Tuesdays and Fridays at the following locations:

  • Eisenhower High School (8-10 a.m.)
  • MacArthur High School (8-10 a.m.)
  • Hope Academy (8-10 a.m.)
  • SDMS (8-10 a.m.)
  • French STEM (10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.)
  • Muffley (10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.)
  • South Shores (10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.)
  • Parsons (10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

In addition, the United Way, Howard G. Buffett Foundation, Decatur Police and Decatur Park District have all partnered to give away lunches for anyone 18 and younger. Lunches can be picked up at various parks:

  • Mondays & Thursdays: Hess Park, Lions Park, Oak Grove Park and Grant Park
  • Wednesdays and Sundays: Torrence Park, Mueller Park, Jasper Park and Monroe Park

