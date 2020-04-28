One new COVID-19 case for county

1  of  2
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials are reporting a new COVID-19 case in the county.

The Macon County Health Department said there are now 108 confirmed cases in the county, including 11 deaths. Of the confirmed cases, 75 are associated with congregate living facilities.

An infographic from the Macon County Health Department shows COVID-19 statistics in the county.

Officials said there are symptomatic and asymptomatic patients in the county that have the virus and could potentially spread it to others. They said this is why it is important to take preventative measures like staying home, thoroughly washing hands and other steps to stop the spread of the virus.

