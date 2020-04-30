Breaking News
2 men arrested in woman’s murder
1  of  2
COVID-19
IDPH: 2,563 new COVID-19 cases; 141 additional deaths Live Coronavirus Tracker

Officials said 111 confirmed COVID-19 cases in county

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department announced an additional COVID-19 case. This comes after reporting a 12th death earlier Thursday.

Infographic from Macon County Health Department shows COVID-19 statistics in the county.

There are now 111 confirmed cases in the county. Officials said no matter if you are ill or well, you must implement social distancing practices to limit the spread of COVID-19. They said this means staying home as often as you can; wearing face masks when in public; thoroughly and frequently washing your hands; and self-monitoring your health.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.