Officials said 111 confirmed COVID-19 cases in county

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Health Department announced an additional COVID-19 case. This comes after reporting a 12th death earlier Thursday.
There are now 111 confirmed cases in the county. Officials said no matter if you are ill or well, you must implement social distancing practices to limit the spread of COVID-19. They said this means staying home as often as you can; wearing face masks when in public; thoroughly and frequently washing your hands; and self-monitoring your health.