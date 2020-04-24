Officials report 12 new COVID-19 cases at The Villas Senior Care Community

SHERMAN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health said there are 12 new positive cases at The Villas Senior Care Community.

Those cases include two woman who work there. They are in their 30s and 50s. The other cases include three female residents in their 70’s, four female residents in their 80s, one male resident in his 80s, one female resident in her 90s and one female resident in her 100s.

There are a total of 18 residents and eight staff members confirmed with COVID-19, including two deaths.

Officials said currently there are eight residents with COVID-19 that are hospitalized at HSHS St. Johns Hospital and six confirmed residents hospitalized at Memorial Medical Center.