Officials: Keep patronizing businesses & talk about community’s needs

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — City officials said Lake Decatur is open and ready for people to enjoy the outdoors. They also want you to keep buying goods from local businesses.

During a video announcement, City Manager Scot Wrighton said the community is invited to fish at the lake as long as social distancing is followed. “It’s a great way to practice social distancing or one user said ‘fishstancing,'” said Wrighton. If you are not a fisher, he said you can also just enjoy the sunshine and fresh air while doing other recreational activities.

City officials are asking you to continue to patronize local businesses and restaurants. “They are essential and we cannot afford to lose them.” However, you are asked to practice social distancing and wear facial coverings when out in the community. Starting April 20, you will be required to wear one while riding public transportation.

Now, the City is looking for your input on what the community’s needs are right now. They will be looking for this in the form of a survey. The City Council announced this at a recent meeting. “The reason for that is because they knew that we would be receiving some additional relief and special funding both from the state and federal government for various different programs,” said Wrighton. “They wanted to make sure we had some good information for how we would deal with that fund when it became available.” That survey will be available on the City of Decatur’s website starting next week. This survey will cover areas like needs in the community when it comes to utilities, affordable housing or child care.