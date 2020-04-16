Sheriff: 11,000 pieces of PPE given to first responders

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials said there are now 91 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, including four deaths.

During a Thursday press conference, county health officials said there are 31 active cases, 56 recovered and six hospitalized. There have been 1,714 tests performed.

The Champaign County Sheriff said there have been 11,000 pieces of PPE distributed to local first responders. Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said, “We are not certain what the future is going to look like. I really want to focus on the face covering.” She continued to say we need to take care of the “people taking care of us.” Those include those first responders, postal workers and grocery store workers.

Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen said when you do go out into the community, you should make sure you are covering your face as you go out. “It’s important you are patronizing our local businesses,” the mayor said.