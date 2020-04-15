Officials announce two more deaths at Fair Havens Senior Living Facility

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Joint Crisis Communications Team (JCCT) announced Wednesday two additional deaths in Macon County from COVID-19.

They were residents at the Fair Havens Senior Living Center in Decatur. Officials said they died overnight. That brings the total number of deaths in the county to five.

Illinois Department of Public Health officials have been in communication with the facility and the health department. Macon County Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley said the facility has been in communication with IDPH as they taken additional safety measures. IDPH gave the facility permission to have symptomatic employees tested. Binkley said they currently waiting on several test results to come back. Additionally, Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said community leaders are asking for all employees and residents to be tested.

Binkley said sometimes long-term facilities share staff members. She said staff are asked not to work at other facilities and do not go to work if they are symptomatic.

She said the facility has been isolating residents that are confirmed and those who are symptomatic. They have also been looking at ways to make sure the facility has the proper PPE. She said when a facility needs PPE, the health department reaches out to the Emergency Management Agency to have those needs addressed. However, they do know places with confirmed cases like Fair Havens go through PPE at a different rate. So, Binkley said they are working to stretch the life of their supplies in a safe manner.

Some members of the community showed their concern for employees and residents at the facility when it came to PPE. Pictures of supposed employees at the facility were shown caring for residents without masks. Those were circulated on social media.

Binkley said they had received reports that employees were wearing proper coverings. She could not comment on the legitimacy of the pictures, but said she saw them and has sent them to IDPH for evaluation.

Additionally, Binkley said outbreaks like this can happen at any congregate living facility, not just at Fair Haven. She said she hopes it does not happen at other facilities, but it does. Binkley mentioned they have learned some lessons from the outbreak at Fair Havens and has shared it with other facilities.

Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said the JCCT has reached out to the facility to see what they need. She said she was proud of the support she has seen from the community as they work to help the facility.

In total, Macon County has 43 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Binkley said the number of positive cases has not changed since Tuesday.