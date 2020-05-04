Officials announce additional death at The Villas

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Department of Public Health said another resident of The Villas Senior Care Community in Sherman has died from COVID-19.

They said the patient was a woman in her 100s that tested positive for the virus on April 24. She was an inpatient at HSHS St. John’s Hospital. Currently, there are eight residents of The Villas hospitalized at St. John’s. There are four hospitalized at Memorial Medical Center.

The total number of COVID-19 cases at The Villas is 95, including 10 deaths. That number includes 55 residents and 40 staff members.

Health department officials said there are a total of 14 new COVID-19 cases in Sangamon County. That brings the total number of cases to 220, including 14 deaths.