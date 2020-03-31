Officials announce 937 new COVID-19 cases; 26 additional deaths

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 937 new cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Tuesday. This includes 26 additional deaths.

That brings the total up to 5,994 cases, including 99 deaths, in 54 counties in Illinois. The newest numbers include:

– Cook County: 2 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 2 female 60s, 5 males 70s, 2 females 70s, 3 male 80s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

– DuPage County: 2 females 70s

– Kane County: 1 male 80s

– Lake County: 1 female 60s

– McLean County: 1 male 70s

– Morgan County: 1 male 80s

– St. Clair County: 1 female 30s

– Will County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 80

Ford and Ogle counties are also reporting cases. In the state’s total of cases, the age ranges from younger than one to 99 years old.