Officials announce 4th death in county

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials have announced a new COVID-19 death in the county.

They said the patient was a man in his 90s that tested positive for the virus on Thursday. He was an inpatient at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

The county has 53 residents with confirmed cases, including four deaths. Memorial Medical Center is reported five confirmed cases currently hospitalized; one being a Sangamon County residents. HSHS St. John’s Hospital is reporting three positive cases hospitalized there; none are Sangamon County patients. There are 17 inpatients between the two hospitals that are under investigation.