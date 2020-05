CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Emergency Operations Center announced 14 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

In a release, they said this brings Champaign County’s total to 149 cases, including six COVID-related deaths.

An infographic from the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District indicates COVID-19 statistics in the county.

