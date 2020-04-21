1  of  2
COVID-19
IDPH: 33,059 total COVID-19 cases, including 1,468 deaths in Illinois Live Coronavirus Tracker

Officials: 11 deaths; 58 confirmed COVID-19 cases in county

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials announced three new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths in the county.

The Joint Crisis Communications Team announced another resident at Fair Havens Senior Living has died from COVID-19. She was in her 80s.

Tuesday morning, officials announced a woman in her 60s died from the virus. She was not a resident of Fair Havens.

A graphic from the Macon County Health Department indicating COVID-19 numbers in the county.

There are now 58 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, including 11 deaths. Of the confirmed cases, officials said 39 are associated with congregate living facilities.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.