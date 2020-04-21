Officials: 11 deaths; 58 confirmed COVID-19 cases in county

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials announced three new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths in the county.

The Joint Crisis Communications Team announced another resident at Fair Havens Senior Living has died from COVID-19. She was in her 80s.

Tuesday morning, officials announced a woman in her 60s died from the virus. She was not a resident of Fair Havens.

A graphic from the Macon County Health Department indicating COVID-19 numbers in the county.

There are now 58 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, including 11 deaths. Of the confirmed cases, officials said 39 are associated with congregate living facilities.