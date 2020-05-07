Nursing home workers agree to contract with more protections

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Late last night, workers reached an agreement with owners of their nursing homes to make sure they are better prepared during the COVID-19 crisis.

Thousands of nursing home employees tackling the pandemic on the front lines were planning to strike if they were not given better protections in their new contract.

As a part of the agreement with more than 100 nursing homes of the Illinois Association of Health Care Facilities, SEIU Healthcare union members were able to secure baseline wages over $15 an hour, hazard pay throughout the duration of the coronavirus emergency, additional paid sick days for COVID-19 testing, illness and quarantine, and an arrangement to ensure employees will not have to work without proper personal protective equipment (PPE).

The contract lasts two years and covers 10,000 nursing home employees who are members of SEIU Healthcare. Before the deal was reached, 6,000 workers threatened to walkout at 64 different nursing homes in the state Friday.

SEIU says the agreement builds on progress workers made in recent years to raise the standards of wages. They say the agreement was strongly supported by members of the group’s bargaining committee but must be ratified by the larger group of members.