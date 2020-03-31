Nursing home ramps up anti-coronavirus protocols

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — In light of what’s happened in Christian County, at least one nursing home in Champaign County is about to ramp up its anti-coronavirus protocol even more.

Staff at Clark-Lindsey Village in Urbana suited up immediately to protect their residents from COVID-19. Now, their suits are becoming stronger.

Starting Monday, every staff member there needs to wear a cloth mask, including when they are delivering food to residents in independent living. Each meal delivered comes with a side of a fresh thermometer reading. Staff members said they cannot guarantee there won’t be a case of COVID-19 in their walls, but they can promise they are doing everything in their power to prevent that and to protect others against it, if and when it happens.

Staff members said it feels just like protecting members of their own family. “All of them are dear to us,” said Karen Blatzer, Director of Marketing. “We have personal connections to each one of our residents. So we have to take this very seriously. They’re a part of our family, and so we’re taking every precaution possible to protect them from COVID-19.”

Since the very beginning, the Village has banned visitors, except for those delivering necessary health care. They have also been screening everyone at the door, with a temperature reading and required hand-washing.

Right now, Clark-Lindsey does not have any reported cases of COVID-19. But if and when one is diagnosed, rooms are available in the health center for residents to quarantine.