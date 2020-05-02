Nurses counter-protest rally goers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– While thousands were out calling on the state to reopen, some nurses are asking the public not to let their guard down just yet.

The Illinois Nurses Association is a union of nurses from across Illinois. Some members made their way to the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago to counter-protest calls to reopen the state.

While nurses said they understand how difficult staying inside can be, protesting in mass gatherings is not the right answer.

“Some of those people are hurting economically and I’m compassionate towards that. I think it’s important though that instead of causing a potential expansion of the pandemic, they contact their government officials to demand certain things like economic relief and more testing,” Paul Prater, Illinois Nurses’ Association member and event organizer.

Nurses said if you want to help them during this difficult time, the best thing you can do is stay home.