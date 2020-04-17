Novak Academy students graduate in quarantine

1  of  2
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Schooling at home can be a challenge for kids. But a dozen students at Novak Academy completed their graduation requirements in quarantine.

Novak is an alternative school for students. They break the semester into seven week sessions. The stay-at-home order came just two weeks before students would earn their graduation.

One Novak teacher said he is proud of them for sticking with it. “It would have been very easy to say, ‘School’s out, school’s done. I give up.’ These 12, they wouldn’t. And it wasn’t within them anymore. They really grew into the best versions of themselves,” said Ryan O’Connor. Novak has about 60 students. All of them come from Champaign’s two high schools.

