No need to apply for increased SNAP benefits

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Some people using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits say they are feeling extra anxiety about having enough benefits during the crisis.

But the state says they have no reason to worry.

Viewers called WCIA confused about SNAP policies during the COVID-19 health crisis.

Last week, the governor announced Illinois is receiving an extra 80 million dollars in SNAP benefits.

The extra money is aimed to help make sure people have everything they need during the crisis.

The state is also extending all benefits set to expire in April or May by six months. The Department of Human Services said you do not have to do anything to receive the benefits or an extension of them. The agency said customers should see the increased benefits in their accounts as early as April 7th.

If you are experiencing issues with your snap benefits, the department wants you to reach out to them at ABE.illinois.gov or 1-833-2-FIND-HELP (1-833-234-6343).