New case of COVID-19 in Sangamon County

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials from the Sangamon County Department of Public Health, Memorial Health System, HSHS St. John’s Hospital, Springfield

Clinic, and SIU Medicine have announced one new positive case of COVID-19 in Sangamon County.

The total number of confirmed cases between the five organizations is 13, including one death. Currently, three of the confirmed positive cases are hospitalized at Memorial Medical Center.

Memorial Medical Center has eight inpatients currently under investigation. HSHS St. John’s Hospital has 17 inpatients currently under investigation.