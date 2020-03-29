1  of  2
Breaking News
1,105 new Illinois COVID-19 cases make state total 4,596; 65 deaths Man arrested for killing two women
COVID-19
Live Coronavirus Tracker
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

New case of COVID-19 in Sangamon County

Health
Posted: / Updated:

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials from the Sangamon County Department of Public Health, Memorial Health System, HSHS St. John’s Hospital, Springfield
Clinic, and SIU Medicine have announced one new positive case of COVID-19 in Sangamon County.

The total number of confirmed cases between the five organizations is 13, including one death. Currently, three of the confirmed positive cases are hospitalized at Memorial Medical Center.

Memorial Medical Center has eight inpatients currently under investigation. HSHS St. John’s Hospital has 17 inpatients currently under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2020 Golf Extravaganza

Don't Miss