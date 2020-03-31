New case of COVID-19 connected to senior facility

1  of  2
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– Emergency managers in Christian County confirm there is one new case connected to Rolling Meadows Senior Living Apartments. This brings the total up to 13 positive tests associated with the facility.

Two of the people with positive tests were hospitalized. One was released from Taylorville Memorial Hospital. The other patient remains in the intensive care unit a facility in Springfield.

As of Monday night, Montgomery County had two positive tests, 12 pending tests and 32 negative tests. Christian County had 14 positive tests, seven pending tests and 32 negative tests.

