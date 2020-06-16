Neighbors call for an end to block parties

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – For the second weekend in a row, police said someone was stabbed at a park in Springfield. Neighbors living near Comer Cox Park say they have had enough of the partying happening here while the pandemic keeps clubs and bars closed.

Now, they are asking the city to stand behind them.

Alderman Shawn Gregory said he is working on solutions with the city and police but neighbors said leaders need to fix this now. “What I want the city to do is: do your job,” longtime resident Randy Lewis said. “I mean don’t put it on one person to get this done out here. We as a community, when we grow up and try to better yourself and your family, you expect to have everyone in the community working together and backing you. We don’t have that here. Don’t put that on the community to solve this problem. We also need officials to work with us.”

“What we are seeing is not acceptable and we are working on a game plan right now. So I apprecaite everybody, everybody’s patience. I know everybody is stir crazy with COVID and really ready to get out. I just asked that everybody be respectful when we’re doing that no matter where we are at in our city,” Gregory said.

A petition calling on the park to get blocked off Friday and Saturday nights is circulating around the neighborhood.

Springfield Police said they share the concerns of neighbors in the area. They plan to announce a solution to the issue later this week.