Neighborhood celebrates boy’s birthday

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Neighbors helped a boy celebrate his 8th birthday after his party had to be canceled due to COVID-19.

Devlin Koress’ mom reached out on a Facebook group for people who live in the Historic East Urbana neighborhood asking them to put up signs outside for Devlin Wednesday.

“So, it would give us more of a reason to get out of the house, to break our routine we’ve been in since March 12th when they got out of school,” Koress said. “He literally hasn’t left the house since then.”

She said Devlin has missed seeing his friends and family members in person, but her neighbors truly came through.

“There were over 20 places that neighbors said he could come to and they’d put messages out for him,” Koress said. “Some even put out gifts like candy bars or something like that, so it was really special… He did say it was the best birthday ever, so I think that tells it all.”

She said this is just one of the many ways neighbors have come together to keep kids engaged. On St. Patrick’s Day, they organized a shamrock hunt as well.