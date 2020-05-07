Mueller Co. plant temporarily closed after employees test positive for COVID-19

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Mueller Company officials said their Decatur plant and foundry are temporarily closed after a “very limited number” of employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Yolanda Kokayi, spokesperson for Mueller Water Products, said those facilities will be closed through Sunday for deep cleaning and sanitization. “We are working with the Macon County Health Department to test individuals and conduct contact tracing,” said Kokayi. She also said the employees that tested positive and those who they had “significant contact with” are home in isolation with pay and benefits.

Over the last two months, the company has made changes in their facilities to follow health guidelines to protect employees. Those include providing masks that are required while working, temperature monitoring, staggered/flexible work schedules, enhanced cleaning/disinfecting at workstations and common areas.

Kokayi said employees who are not feeling well are asked to stay home, contact their supervisor and consult their doctor.