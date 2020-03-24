MTD temporarily implementing rear door boarding

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District officials announced they will be implementing rear door boarding starting Wednesday.

They said the implementation is to provide further social distancing protections between passengers and bus drivers. Passengers will be directed to enter and exit the bus through the rear doors. Those will mobility or vision impairments, using mobility devices, boarding with strollers or have small children are asked to continue using the front door.

Graphic showing temporary boarding procedure. (Provided by Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District)

Officials said this comes as a follow-up to other changes they have made in response to COVID-19. Those include: