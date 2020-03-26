More National Guard soldiers activated to help battle COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Nearly 60 soldiers in the Illinois National Guard were activated under orders from Governor J.B. Pritzker to help with COVID-19 response efforts.

The state’s national guard confirms 50 soldiers from the 1844th Transportation Company in East Saint Louis will support distribution operations of medical supplies at two warehouses in Central Illinois. The state’s department of public health, transportation and state police are also assisting in this effort. Six additional members of the guard were activated to help in the state’s Emergency Operations Center to analyze COVID-19 response operations as well as potential flood response operations.

“The Illinois National Guard is in constant communications with our state partners and is proud to support them in the fight against this pandemic,” said Brig. Gen. Richard Neely, the Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard. “The dedicated men and women of the Illinois National Guard are willing and ready to protect their communities, state and nation.”

The newly activated soldiers bring the state’s total up nearly 200 guard members assisting with COVID-19 response.