1  of  2
COVID-19
Donate to raise money for area food banks at www.feedingIllinois.org/unite or text to FEEDIL to 91999 26 related deaths and 2538 total confirmed cases in Illinois

More National Guard soldiers activated to help battle COVID-19

Health
Posted: / Updated:
national guard_1484778357040.jpg

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Nearly 60 soldiers in the Illinois National Guard were activated under orders from Governor J.B. Pritzker to help with COVID-19 response efforts.

The state’s national guard confirms 50 soldiers from the 1844th Transportation Company in East Saint Louis will support distribution operations of medical supplies at two warehouses in Central Illinois. The state’s department of public health, transportation and state police are also assisting in this effort. Six additional members of the guard were activated to help in the state’s Emergency Operations Center to analyze COVID-19 response operations as well as potential flood response operations.

“The Illinois National Guard is in constant communications with our state partners and is proud to support them in the fight against this pandemic,” said Brig. Gen. Richard Neely, the Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard. “The dedicated men and women of the Illinois National Guard are willing and ready to protect their communities, state and nation.”

The newly activated soldiers bring the state’s total up nearly 200 guard members assisting with COVID-19 response.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2020 Golf Extravaganza

Don't Miss