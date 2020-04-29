Millikin requires 2-week furlough for support and administrative staff

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Millikin University officials said administrative and support staff employees will be required to take two weeks of unpaid furlough.

In a statement, university officials said this comes in response to “economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.” They said the furlough must be taken between May 17 and August 1. The university will continue to provide full benefits to those employees and they will be eligible to apply for unemployment.

University officials said they are taking these steps “to continue to plan for students’ needs and ensure the high quality of a Millikin education.”