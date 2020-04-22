Memorial Health System creates new video series addressing COVID-19

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Officials with Memorial Health System announced a new series of video interviews to inform the public about COVID-19 related topics.

Those topics include updates on testing and ways for communities to protect themselves. “Our goal is to make sure the public has a source of reliable information about COVID-19,” said Aimee Allbritton, system senior vice president and chief transformation officer. She said those interviews will be available online.

In one interview, System Administrator of Behavior Health Diana Knaebe gave advice on how to deal with stress and “paralyzing fear” that some in central Illinois are feeling during this time. Other interviews include topics like wearing face masks to stop the spread of the virus.