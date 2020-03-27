McDonald’s donates medical equipment to Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– McDonald’s just made a move to help frontline workers in Illinois during the COVID-19 health crisis.

The fast food chain is donating 400,00 masks to the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA). “As a global company, McDonald’s now has access to a reserve of masks through our partners in China as they begin to recover from the coronavirus,” said the company’s executive vice president Francesca DeBiase.

DeBiase said the masks will be used for first responders to fight the pandemic from the front lines of the community. “Although the need for protective gear is great everywhere, our home state is nearing depletion of its supply. I applaud Governor J.B. Pritzker for his leadership and support for Illinois residents during this crisis,” DeBiase said.