Mayor removes mask fine ordinance from council agenda

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said she temporarily removed an ordinance creating a fine for not wearing a mask from the city council’s Monday meeting agenda.

In a release, she said the decision was based on comments from citizens. The ordinance would have created a fine for violating the governor’s order requiring a mask in public places.

“The city of Decatur is committed to charting the best policy path between over-regulation on the one hand, and loosening rules too quickly on the other which could result in an increase in local infections,” said Wolfe.

She said the community should still honor the intent of the governor’s order, which she said is why the ordinance was initially places on the agenda. “Without some kind of ordinance, our local law enforcement professionals lack the authority to effectively enforce the order,” said Wolfe. “But I also recognize that there may be alternative ways of increasing mask usage ( working with local businesses, more PR, and other strategies) in public places.” Even though the item is removed from the agenda, the mayor is looking for there to be a discussion on how to best achieve the goals of the governor’s order.