Mayor, managers respond to COVID-19 outbreak

SHERMAN, Ill. (WCIA)– There are now 89 positive COVID-19 related cases connected to The Villas Senior Care Community in Sherman.

The Villas experienced their first COVID-19 related death on April 16th. Now, there are seven connected to the long-term care facility as eight more residents tested positive and two more passed away.

In a statement, the president of the company that manages the property, Heritage Operations Group LLC, says quote:

“Our leadership team at Villas East continues to work with the Sangamon County Health Department and the Illinois Department of Public Health to ensure we are following their guidelines and protocol with positive cases of COVID-19 in the building. While the caregiving staff continues to adhere to the infection prevention measures we have in place, they continue to provide uninterrupted services to our residents and stability to their daily routine especially during this Coronavirus pandemic. We are thankful for all that the employees at Villas East do and that the families of our residents continue to trust Villas East to care for their loved ones.” – Benjamin Hart, President & CEO of Heritage Operations Group

Now the illness has made it way outside of The Villas’ walls. Casey’s confirms that a team member at their store in Sherman tested positive for coronavirus also. The store is now temporarily closed for a deep cleaning.

The village’s mayor says despite the high number of cases in the village with a population of about 5,000, he’s confident the situation is being handled properly. “It’s a coordinated effort among a whole bunch of different entities. And in terms of a local government body, meaning the Village of Sherman, we are addressing it through constant communication, constant contact with all the different agencies that would be needed to address this,” said Mayor Trevor Clatfelter.