Mayor issues emergency order for private ambulance companies

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Mayor Diane Marlin has issued an emergency order that modifies staffing requirements and response times for private ambulance companies in the city.

In a release from the City, the order is to offer “flexibility when necessary for private ambulance companies” as they combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the City’s current code, private ambulance companies are required to staff their ambulances with one EMT and one or two “advanced providers” when in use for emergency calls. They must respond to calls categorized as class B,C, D or E within eight minutes of when the dispatch call was received. Those calls categorized as class A must be responded to within 12 minutes. At least 90 percent of responses must meet these times in a reporting period.

While the City is expecting those ambulance companies to adhere to these rules, there are some temporary adjustments in the emergency order. The City will allow private company ambulances to be staffed at “a minimum level with two EMT-Basic certified individuals” while the emergency order is in effect. They will be able to do this without getting fined. The City will also waive any penalties provided for in their Code if ambulance response times fall below the 90 percent level for any reporting period.

Officials said this order will be in effect until further notice.