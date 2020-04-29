Master Gardeners now accepting applications

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Extension in DeWitt, Macon and Piatt Counties are now accepting applications for their online Master Gardener Training Program.

The Master Gardener program is comprised of volunteers who help with horticulture projects and offer educational opportunities in communities across the state.

The online program allows volunteers to finish their training if they have not been able to do so in the past because of time conflicts. The online, self-guided course can be finished any time. Officials said you can set aside about four hours per week for videos, reading manual and quizzes. They said the training should be done in about 14 weeks if you follow that timeline.

After completing 60 hours of training in topics like vegetable and flower gardening, volunteers go out into their communities to participate in programs. Some of those include speaking at garden clubs and schools; answering calls/emails at the garden help desks; and educating people on how to create community gardens.

Registration for the summer class will be open until May 15. The class started June 1. If you are interested, you can fill out a registration form online or through your local University of Illinois Extension.