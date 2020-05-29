Massage therapists weigh the pros and cons of returning to work

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR)– Many people have been itching to get back to work to get their wallets and livelihoods back on track. We heard from salon and gym owners who feel more than ready to come back. One industry that falls into the same personal care category says guidance issued by the state leaves them with a tough decision about whether or not they should hop back in or wait it out a little longer.

Originally, spas, wellness centers and massage clinics were set to reopen in Phase Four of Governor Pritzker’s plan to Restore Illinois. Under updated guidance issued this week, these businesses listed under personal care can reopen Friday but are advised to keep massage therapy and other body treatments to 30 minutes or less.

Madge Lockwood is a Certified Massage and Lymphedema therapist who works with patients who need the treatments for medical reasons. She said the time restraint could interfere with patient wellness.

“A half hour is not sufficient time to create a therapeutic benefit, and having to keep it to half and hour is going to force me to see more people so I’ll increase my exposure to more people,” Lockwood said.

“It’s not just your Massage Envy spas. We’re in physical therapy offices, chiropractor offices, private practice, in hospitals, in spas. Having one rule for everybody often doesn’t work,” she said. “I’m happy but I want to return slowly and make sure it’s as safe as possible and minimize the risks as much as possible.”

Other therapists told us they are worried about having to see more patients in order to keep up with their usual hourly pay. Governor Pritzker weighed in on the dilemma at Wednesday’s COVID-19 press conference.

“I’m not making those individual specific decisions about massage therapy for example. But as it’s raised here and I’m sure people have communicated with [the Illinois Department of Public Health] IDPH or with [The Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity] DCEO on this subject, they have a hotline you can call if you are in this industry. I’ll bring that back to the experts and raise the issue to them,” Pritzker said.

We did reach out to Public Health for further clarification about these guidelines.

We have not heard back yet.

Therapists we spoke to say they have tried to call the hotline and had a hard time getting through.